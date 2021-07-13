Trial continues for Linda O'Leary, charged in boat crash that killed 2 people
An Ontario court will continue to hear testimony today at the trial of Linda O'Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people.
O'Leary, who is the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.
Court has heard she was at the helm when the O'Leary boat struck another vessel on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, the night of Aug. 24, 2019.
Court heard yesterday from a provincial police officer who said Linda O'Leary registered an "alert range" blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the incident.
The officer testified O'Leary said she consumed one drink after the crash, not before.
The defence has suggested the other boat did not have its lights on when it was hit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
