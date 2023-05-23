Trial continues for man accused of allegedly smuggling 62kg of cocaine over border

The RCMP charged Harvinder Singh, then 25, with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking in March of 2021, according to border services.

Singh, of Brampton, Ont., testified in the Sarnia, Ont. courthouse on Tuesday.

On March 31, 2021, the Canadian Border Services Agency searched a commercial vehicle entering Canada at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia where they allegedly found 62 kilograms of cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine is $3.5 million.

Border officers arrested the driver and put him in the hands of RCMP officers.

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Rick Visca suggested Singh walked across the boxes in the trailer in order to place two suitcases of cocaine in a lower level palette location where officers allegedly found the drugs.

Singh denied doing so.

Being a long haul truck driver for four years, the prosecution tried to paint a picture of how Singh’s experience going over the U.S. border 70 times helped him understand what agents tend to look for.

Visca suggested that the accused allegedly read several articles about how much money he would expect to be paid by smuggling drugs over the border and how to do so.

Singh claimed these articles were sent to him over a group chat with friends but claims that he never read them.

Singh said he had no involvement in moving suitcases of cocaine across the border.

His defence attorney Gurpreet Dhaliwal went through what happened at the check stop with Singh.

The accused explained to the court that he is responsible for making safety checks in the trailer but said it’s not his job to verify the contents of the load.

The prosecution asked while pointing to evidence of footprints near the half palette area, “Mr. Singh, if you’re not verifying the content of the load, why was it necessary to walk all the way along the boxes from the back to the nose of the trailer for safety purposes?”

However, Singh said he didn’t see any suitcases there at the time.

During cross examination, Visca asked the truck driver if he deliberately placed a seal on the trailer before he crossed the border and planned to remove that seal afterwards.

Visca suggested suitcases containing cocaine were going to be removed from the trailer either by Singh or someone else at the time, in order to match the number documented when he made the delivery to the company that ordered the product.

Singh claimed the mix up in numbers on the seal was an error and not deliberate.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday morning at the Sarnia courthouse.