Trial continues over 2019 fatal car crash in downtown Kitchener

Juan Mendoza, the driver charged in a fiery car crash that killed two people in downtown Kitchener four years ago, pleaded not guilty in court this week.

The May 2019 crash claimed the lives of Mendoza’s wife and another passenger.

Mendoza has pleaded not guilty to dangerous operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving causing death.

On Tuesday, court heard Mendoza was driving the van that went through a bus terminal bay and slammed into a concrete planter on Gaukel Street.

The trial also heard that Mendoza and the two women who died worked nearby at Mi Tienda Latina.

Days after the crash, staff members of the Latin supermarket and other community members, came together to mourn the victims.

WITNESSES SPEAK IN COURT

On Tuesday, court heard from witnesses who said they tried to help at the scene.

Bus terminal security guard Kirsten Showdy said she recalled rushing over to provide medical help to a female passenger, and trying to help Mendoza, saying: “He was reaching out to the woman who was laying beside us.”

Another witness, Kenia Figueroa-Funes, also testified, saying: “At that moment I proceeded to run towards the vehicle to try to help, as much as I could. I saw security guards already trying to open the doors to get the victims out of the car.”

“Everything just happened real quick. Bodies were being pulled out of the vehicle, I recognized Ms. Lucy. The owner of the Mi Tienda Latina store,” said Figueroa-Funes.

A police officer who responded to the crash also took the stand.

Const. Matthew Douglas, from the Waterloo Regional Police Service, was an acting sergeant at the time. He testified that he did not see evidence of any skid marks that would typically be seen from a vehicle trying to slow down.

Court was then shown a video of when the crash happened, showing the van leaving the store parking lot and driving down the bus terminal.

Mendoza’s lawyer, Hal Mattson, said while his client’s blood alcohol level was high, he thinks the jury could find other reasons for why the crash happened.

“He had a blood alcohol level that was high. Around 200. So the question is, did the impairment cause this accident,” said Mattson.

Constable Douglas is expected to wrap up his testimony on Wednesday morning, followed by more witnesses who are scheduled for next Monday.

ALCOHOL BELIEVED TO BE INVOLVED

The investigation found Mendoza weighed around 240 lbs. and had 205 mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, when tested.

A forensic scientist testified that level of alcohol in someone of that size would mean they consumed at least 11 standard drinks.