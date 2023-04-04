Trial date set for Chestermere's director of corporate services on assault charge

A trial date has been set for the City of Chestermere's director of corporate services.

Last month, Kim Wallace pleaded not guilty to assaulting a fellow staff member.

The charge stems from a Jan. 26 incident at Chestermere city hall that resulted in an RCMP investigation.

A trial is scheduled to begin July 17 in Strathmore court.

Wallace previously issued a statement saying her lawyer, Alain Hepner, entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf on March 21.

"Presumed innocent ... I am innocent of the charge brought against me and I look forward to being able to clear my good name in court, before a judge, who will hear all the facts of the case. I have plead(ed) not guilty and await for the court date to be announced," Wallace said in her statement.

In her statement, Wallace highlighted section 11(d) of the Canadian Charter of Rights, which, she said, "guarantees the right of any person charged with an offence to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

"For those in our community, who have pre-judged me without knowing any of the facts, I remind them of what it means to be Canadian, to live in a country where we value our freedom and our rights," she said.

"I have the right, just as we all do, to be presumed innocent. We all deserve the right to an unbiased opinion until the facts of a case are heard in a court of law.

"Spreading rumours and gossip only serves to harm, rather than build up our community. Chestermere is a beautiful place to live," she added.

"We should not allow the toxicity created by lies and rumours to permeate our city.

"I ask all of us, no matter what the situation, wait until both sides are heard before forming an opinion of others.

"Let's work together to create a community we are proud of, where morals and values win over gossip and rumours."

(With files from Stephen Hunt)