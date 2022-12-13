Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death

A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.

Taylor Ashley Kennedy, 28, is accused of driving while high on cannabis, causing the death of Baeleigh Maurice on Sept. 9, 2021.

Baeleigh was pushing her scooter to Mayfair Community School, at a crosswalk in the 600 block of 33rd Street West, when she was struck by a pickup truck.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following a toxicology test, Kennedy was charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death.

A memorial has been set up at the crosswalk where the child was hit. Baeleigh’s mother has described her daughter as “a social butterfly who loved life.”

On Tuesday, a judge scheduled Kennedy’s trial for Oct. 10, 2023.

The courtroom was packed with people wearing sweaters reading, “Justice for Baeleigh.”