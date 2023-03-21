Trial date set for trio charged in the shooting death of a London, Ont. teenager

Three people charged in the shooting death of Josue Silva, 18, won’t face trial for another year and a half.

Silva was at a large field party near Pack Road and Grand Oak Crossing in London, Ont.’s southwest end when he was shot on July 31, 2021. He died after being rushed to hospital.

Emily Altmann, 21, Carlos Guerra Guerra, 22, and Dylan Schaap, 21, are all charged with second-degree murder. They have all plead not guilty.

On Tuesday in a London courtroom, a trial date was set for October 21, 2024.

The court heard that the trial is expected to last nine weeks.