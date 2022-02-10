Trial for fatal hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wraps up

The hit-and-run trial for the death of a 10-year-old Cape Breton girl wrapped up Thursday, with the defence arguing inconsistencies in the Crown's case.

It took a total of six days and testimony from 14 witnesses for the Crown to submit its case against 30-year-old Colin Tweedie, who is charged in the death of Talia Forrest, who died after being struck by a vehicle in 2019.

Outside of the Sydney, N.S., courthouse on Thursday, family and friends of Talia held signs in support of the little girl's family.

Inside, the Crown told the court there is no disputing the agreed statement of facts, which determined there was a collision, that Talia's DNA was found on Tweedie's vehicle, and that the vehicle left the scene.

Some of the final pieces of evidence included a seven-hour video statement by Tweedie to police and a reenactment video where he drove to the crash scene with officers.

Defence lawyer Tony Mozvik said Thursday that there were many inconsistencies and a lack of evidence in the Crown's case.

He noted Tweedie walked up to the scene of the crash and didn't try to hide when officers arrived at his family home.

Mozvik also questioned why the bicycle that Talia was riding wasn't tested. He said there was no indication if the brakes worked, and added the bike had no lights.

He called the testimony from the girl who was riding her bike with Talia the night of the incident not reliable because she described the vehicle as a white Honda Civic. Tweedie was driving a grey SUV.

Mozvik also said, according to the evidence, there were no signs of impairment, adding that the Crown hadn't proven that Tweedie knew what he hit. Tweedie had told police he thought he hit a deer.

Mozvik said Tweedie had no prior record and found himself in an unfortunate situation that night.

Talia died after being struck by vehicle on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, N.S. on July 11, 2019.

Last week, Tweedie pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He also pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Mozvik has asked the Justice to find Tweedie not guilty on all charges.

Justice Lynch will give her decision on the case when court is scheduled to resume on March 25.