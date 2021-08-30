Trial for mother of boy swept into Ontario's Grand River moving to Kitchener this fall
The trial of the mother of a boy who died after he was swept into the Grand River in 2018 will be moving to Kitchener this fall.
Assistant Crown Attorney Danielle Garbaty confirmed the trial of Michelle Hanson will move from Orangeville to a Kitchener court later this year.
Three-year-old Kaden Young died in February 2018 when the minivan he was in went through a road closed sign and into the Grand River during a period of heavy flooding.
His body was recovered two months later on April 21, 2018.
In October of that year, the boy's mother, Hanson, was charged with impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
On Monday, Garbaty also confirmed Hanson's lawyer has asked to be removed from the case and the accused is seeking new representation.
No date has been set for the fall trial.
