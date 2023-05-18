Trial for Riders' Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving set to begin

A trial for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Jake Dolegala was scheduled to begin on Thursday in Regina Provincial Court.

Dolegala was charged with impaired driving in September of last year.

According to an RCMP news release, the White Butte detachment received a report of a possible impaired driver in Emerald Park around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Police responded to the call, located the driver, alleged to be Dolegala and arrested him after confirming he was impaired.

Dolegala was charged with one count of impaired operation of a conveyance.

The Riders’ pivot issued an apology via the media the day after the alleged incident.

“I would first like to apologize to my teammates, to the fans and to this organization,” Dolegala said last September.

The Riders suspended Dolegala for one game for violating the team’s code of conduct.

In 2022 Dolegala completed 16 of 35 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Regina Provincial Court said Dolegala was present in the courtroom on Thursday.

More details to come when available...

-- With files from Brit Dort.