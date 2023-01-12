Trial in 2019 impaired driving death of Alberta woman delayed
Court proceedings against a Lethbridge man accused in an impaired driving death from 2019 have been delayed over a scheduling issue.
Wesley Brian Phillips was set to be tried by judge and jury in a three-week-long hearing later this month, but officials say they had to cancel it.
The court says lawyer Greg White, who is representing Phillips, was unavailable during the trial, which was set to take place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17.
Officials say White also requested more time to prepare for the proceedings.
Phillips is charged in connection with a crash in November 2019 that claimed the life of 66-year-old Coalhurst resident Betty Ment.
Authorities say Phillips was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta that careened into a Ford Escape, driven by Ment, at highway speed at the turnoff to Coalhurst on Highway 3.
Ment's vehicle was stationary, waiting at a stop sign at 51st Avenue at the time.
Phillips was later charged with refusing to provide a breath sample, impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failure to comply with a probation order.
A hearing is set for Feb. 13, where it's expected a new trial date will be set.
-
Moncton area tops the charts for Canada’s fastest-growing cityAs CTV News first reported Wednesday, a couple of Maritime cities are leading the country in population growth, with Moncton, N.B., at the top of the list.
-
Can companies claw back pay for 'time theft'? Lawyers react to B.C. tribunal decisionA small claims case in which a B.C. woman was ordered to reimburse her former employer for "time theft" after she was fired is not only rare, but has dangerous implications, says a labour lawyer.
-
CTV Calgary news anchor hits health battle milestoneCTV Calgary news anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw rang the bell at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre recently, signalling the end to her cancer treatment.
-
YVR grilled on December travel chaos, passengers promised better protectionThe travel chaos that erupted at Vancouver International Airport over the holidays is under scrutiny in Ottawa as federal politicians demand answers and call for better passenger protections.
-
'We’ve never really had to do this before': Smaller Maritime communities establish winter warming centresNew warming centres are open in smaller Maritime communities this winter in response to a dramatic increase in people experiencing homelessness.
-
Socializing and exercising with Scottish country dancing in BarrieAnyone looking for a way to socialize and exercise at the same time needs to look no further than the King Edward Dancers.
-
Health Sciences North forms Indigenous Health Advisory CouncilHealth advocates at Health Sciences North in Sudbury are looking for volunteers to help them improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients.
-
Months out from an election and low in polls, Manitoba premier makes changesManitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is parting ways with two senior staff she brought in not long ago, with an election slated for October.
-
UBC student critical of school after room keys and contracts stolen from residence buildingA student at the University of British Columbia feels the school could have done more to prevent hundreds of room keys and student contracts from being stolen from a residence building.