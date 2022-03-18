Trial in Calgary chef's death told reference to witness as 'KGB rat' carved in cell
A sheriff has testified that he found the name of a key witness at a trial involving a popular Calgary chef's death carved on a cell wall.
Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin on March 14, 2020.
A young woman, who can't be identified due to a publication ban, has testified the two men were planning to break into Herblin's soon-to-be opened cafe to gain access to an adjacent cannabis shop.
She expressed concern about being in danger for co-operating with police.
Sheriff Keith Arndt testified today that a cell used exclusively by Dodgson during the trial had a message written in ink and later carved into the wall.
Arndt said the message included the name of the witness and said she "is a KGB rat."
Herblin was stabbed nine times. He managed to walk a short distance to a nearby gas station but later died.
He was a longtime executive sous chef at the Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary. His new business, Croque Saveurs, a French deli and cafe, was weeks away from opening when he was killed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.
