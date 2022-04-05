Trial in death of Dereck Szaflarski continues in London, Ont. court

A London, Ont. jury has watched surveillance video of the final minutes in the life of a well-known fitness instructor after he was stabbed to death downtown.

Day two in the murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams continued Tuesday with surveillance video illustrating how the altercation started and ended with 27-year-old Dereck Szaflarski lying in a pool of blood.

Court heard Szaflarski had been out partying and having a good time on his birthday with two friends in May 2018.

After the bars closed, the jury saw in the surveillance video, Szaflarski and two women crossing Richmond Street near Piccadilly in front of a car, allegedly driven by the accused, 39-year-old Williams.

Court also heard that harsh words were exchanged and one of the women, 32-year-old Krystle Pereira testified, “As I was passing he [Williams] yelled out the window, something derogatory.”

Pereira continued, “I think Dereck said something along the lines of ‘just keep driving.’ ” Then the video shows a man described as Williams getting out of a white Nissan Ultima with an object that police investigators testified was a knife.

“It all happened so fast. I remember something in Mr. Williams left hand,” said Pereira.

Then you see Szaflarski rush towards the man an seconds later, he is seen stumbling away.

“Pereira continued testifying by saying, “Dereck didn’t say anything. I just remember blood squirting out from his body, he all of a sudden collapsed, I was calling 911 at that point.”

The video then shows the white Nissan taking off from the scene. Pereira says she was told an hour later that Szaflarski died from the stab wounds.

Court has heard that four days after the altercation Williams turned himself in at London police headquarters. He is charged with second degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Pereira told the court she has had a difficult time dealing with the ordeal saying, ”I developed PTSD from it, t changed my life.”

The Crown’s case is expected to last the rest of the week.