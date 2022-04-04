Man pleads not guilty to 2 first-degree murder charges on day one of trial
A trial is underway for a man accused in multiple murders between 2019 and 2020.
Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 27, will face trial for two charges of first-degree murder this week, while a separate trial is expected to take place at a future date.
Whitehawk was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the killings of Jordan Gaiton Denton and Keenan Scott Toto. He plead not guilty to both charges on Monday.
Whitehawk was initially arrested on these charges in February 2020.
At the time of his arrest, police said it was believed he was a member of a Saskatchewan-based street gang. The judge said the trial would refer to “drive by shootings.”
The trial is expected to last for three weeks. Fourteen jury members were selected to account for the length of the trial and possible illness-related absences.
With files from CTV News Regina's Kaylyn Whibbs
