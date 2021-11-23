Trial of Regina man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old continues

Warning: This story contains details of sexual assault some readers may find disturbing.

A Regina judge heard testimony from both the mother and other family members of the alleged victim in day two of Christopher Cameron Duke's sexual assault trial.

Duke is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old, who was known to him, on July 31, 2019.

Any information about the victim and witnesses that would identify them is subject to a publication ban.

On Tuesday, the mother of the alleged victim was cross examined by defence lawyer Chris MacLeod.

During the examination, the mother recounted her experience hearing about the alleged sexual assault and described a confrontation with Duke.

The trial also heard testimony from another family member who allegedly witnessed the assault. The witness testified with support from a victim services aid from the Regina Police Service.

DAY ONE

On the first day of the trial on Monday, Christopher Duke pleaded not guilty to a single count of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

Court heard testimony from two Regina police officers who were a part of the initial investigation and also heard initial statements from the alleged victim’s mother.

The trial is expected to continue Wednesday, with the alleged victim taking the stand.