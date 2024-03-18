Trial set to begin for another Sudbury man accused in deadly arson

The trial for the third murder suspect in the deadly Bruce Avenue townhouse fire that killed three people in 2021 is set to begin Monday.

Liam Stinson was 25 years old when he was charged with three counts of being party to first-degree murder, being a party to an attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being a part to arson with disregard to human life.

Fire crews were called to the housing complex formerly known as Ryan Heights at 4:45 a.m. April 11, 2021, and the blaze was later deemed an arson.

Three of the unit's occupants – Jamie-Lynn Lori-Lee Rose, Jasmine Marie-Claire Somers and Guy Armand Henri – died in the fire and a fourth person was badly injured but was able to escape by jumping out of a second-story window.

Stinson is the last of five suspects to be tried in the case.

Two men and are currently serving sentences after pleading guilty to three counts of manslaughter and one count of arson causing bodily harm.

One man received a 16-year prison sentence and the other received 17 years.

A third man pleaded guilty in 2022 to attempting to obstruct police in the case.

The same charges Stinson is facing were stayed against a fourth man, Fernand Bolduc, in September 2022.

Trial by jury

Jury selection was scheduled to begin at the Sudbury courthouse at 9:30 Monday, but didn't begin until after 12:30 p.m.

The accused was in the courtroom wearing a white dress shirt and black dress pants.

All of the potential jurors were shown a copy of the list of 87 witnesses.

The first juror was sworn in at 2:40 p.m.

As of 3:48 p.m., 10 jurors have been sworn in, three males and seven females.

Once 12 jurors and two alternates are selected, the trial will begin with Justice Dan Cornell presiding.

The trial will be the first time evidence and agreed facts in the case will be reported due to a previous publication ban and is expected to last seven weeks.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will follow the trial and provide updates as information becomes available.