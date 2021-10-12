Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her toddler
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 is expected to stand trial Tuesday morning.
Robert Leeming is due in court to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.
Calgary police say the mother and daughter lived in a Cranston condo owned by Leeming and their deaths are believed to be the result of domestic violence.
Investigators suspect the pair were killed inside the home in in mid-April 2019, in the days before they were reported missing for failing to arrive at a dinner.
Their remains were located on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day-use area in Kananaskis country.
Leeming is a British citizen in his mid-30s who had lived in Calgary for roughly six years at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to be tried by judge alone.
