iHeartRadio

Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her toddler

Robert Leeming, suspect in the disappearance of Jasmine Lovett and Aliyah Sanderson, in Cranston on April 26, 2019

The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 is expected to stand trial Tuesday morning. 

Robert Leeming is due in court to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

Calgary police say the mother and daughter lived in a Cranston condo owned by Leeming and their deaths are believed to be the result of domestic violence.

Investigators suspect the pair were killed inside the home in in mid-April 2019, in the days before they were reported missing for failing to arrive at a dinner.

Their remains were located on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day-use area in Kananaskis country.

Leeming is a British citizen in his mid-30s who had lived in Calgary for roughly six years at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to be tried by judge alone.

12