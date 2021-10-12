Trial to begin for man accused of killing Calgary woman and her toddler
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 is expected to stand trial Tuesday morning.
Robert Leeming is due in court to face second-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson.
Calgary police say the mother and daughter lived in a Cranston condo owned by Leeming and their deaths are believed to be the result of domestic violence.
Investigators suspect the pair were killed inside the home in in mid-April 2019, in the days before they were reported missing for failing to arrive at a dinner.
Their remains were located on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day-use area in Kananaskis country.
Leeming is a British citizen in his mid-30s who had lived in Calgary for roughly six years at the time of his arrest. He is scheduled to be tried by judge alone.
-
Nova Scotia throne speech pledges reforms to health-care system, fixed election dateNova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says finding solutions for the province's ailing health system is at the "forefront" of its priorities.
-
OPP looking to identify Hawkesbury break-in suspectsOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of breaking in to a business in Hawkesbury, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Airdrie police crack down on impaired driving in annual Thanksgiving weekend operationOfficers said drivers of more than 600 vehicles provided a mandatory breath sample through Operation Impact.
-
2 SkyTrain stations closed due to medical emergency; commuters warned of delaysA medical emergency closed two SkyTrain stations in Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, with the local transit authority warning of delays.
-
$12,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Mono Twp home: OPPPolice say a thief stole $12,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Mono Township over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayedThere has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify stabbing witnessesOttawa police are asking for the public's help identifying people who were witnesses to a fight last month that ended with a man being stabbed.
-
Anonymous donor buys $17K in cookies from Nanaimo girl guidesA group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.