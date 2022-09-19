Trial to begin in sex-related charges against Seaforth golf pro
A jury trial begins on Tuesday in relation to sexually related offences, allegedly committed by a well-known Seaforth, Ont. golf professional.
63-year-old Cameron Doig is facing seven charges, including two counts of sexual assault and two counts of invitation to touching, in relation to alleged offences dating back as far as 1996.
The victim was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged offences, so a publication ban protects her identity. The victim claims the offences took place between 1996 and 1998.
Doig is facing other “historical” sexual offence charges.
He was charged with indecent assault on a female in May of 2022, as well as in July of 2020.
Both offences are deemed “historical” in nature, and Doig is also facing a civil suit in relation to some historical sex offences as well.
The Seaforth Golf and Country Club, where Doig has worked for decades — and where many of the alleged sexual offences took place — is also named in the civil suit.
A jury consisting of seven women and five men will start to hear evidence in Doig’s trial at the Superior Court of Justice in Goderich, Ont. beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.
