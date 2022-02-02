Trial underway for man accused of fatal hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old girl in Cape Breton

A trial is underway in Cape Breton for a man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after allegedly striking her with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Colin Tweedie pleaded not guilty to charges of impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest.

The charges stem after 10-year-old Talia Forrest was struck and killed by a vehicle in 2019.

Police say around 9:45 or p.m. on July 11, 2019, Victoria District RCMP responded to Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, N.S.

At the time of the incident, police say Talia was out riding her bicycle with a friend.

Several RCMP officers who attended the scene in 2019 testified in court Wednesday.

Two of those officers told the court they could smell alcohol on Tweedie's breath after they arrived at his family's residence the night of the incident.



Following a break in the testimony Wednesday, Tweedie pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a police officer after he initially told police his girlfriend was driving.

RCMP Cpl. James Jessome told the court a grey Nissan Xterra was also found in his family's yard with significant damage.

According to Jessome, there was a smell of gasoline in the air, the radiator hose had been torn off, both driver and passenger air bags were deployed, and two beer cans were on the floor inside the vehicle.

As part of an agreed statement of facts, DNA matching the victim was also discovered on Tweedie's vehicle after it was seized by police.

Ten days have been set aside for the trial.

A collision reconstructionist is scheduled to take the stand on Thursday when the trial resumes.