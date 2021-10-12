Trial underway for teen facing second degree murder charge

The trial began today for a teen charged with second degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

Pogue was shot and killed in a Cambridge plaza in November of 2018. The autopsy revealed he was shot twice: once in the buttocks, and once in the back of the head.

Earlier this year, the teen pleaded guilty to robbery with a firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm, and pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

The teen can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first witness called to the stand was Codi Pogue, Bradley’s brother.

He told court he was with Bradley the night he died and watched his brother get shot.

“I was so scared,” he told court.

He said on the day of the shooting, Bradley made plans to meet a man named Adam De-Gannes to sell him one pound of marijuana.

Codi said he did not want Bradley to meet De-Gannes on his own and decided to go with him.

He said when the brothers arrived at the Cambridge plaza, they saw De-Gannes was with an unknown friend - the accused.

Codi told court when Bradley handed the weed to the teen, the teen turned away from them, then “[the accused] turned back around and pointed a gun at us.”

He testified that his brother tried to push the gun away. “Once he missed the swipe, [the accused] pulled the trigger,” he said.

“My brother face planted with a bullet in his head and [DeGannes and the teen] ran away”

Codi said he ran inside a nearby pizza shop, “I was screaming, call 911, call 911, my brother got shot.”

He said he then called 911 and performed first aid on his brother until the paramedics arrived.

Codi described the scene as “chaos.”

Two people have already been tried in this case. Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice. Adam De-Gannes is serving a six year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Cross examination will continue tomorrow.

The judge alone trial is expected to go until Thursday.