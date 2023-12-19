Tribunal rules that northern Ont. engineer put public in danger with substandard environmental reviews

A professional engineer in Sault Ste. Marie has been disciplined following a complaint from an engineer with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The engineer, Trevor Sawchyn, is being disciplined following an investigation by the Professional Engineers Ontario of work he did between 2016 and 2018.

Sawchyn signed off on records of site conditions (RSCs) for four properties that were later found to be seriously flawed. The RSCs are a crucial part of the building process because they verify that the property is environmentally safe for development.

“Between 2016 and 2018, Sawchyn … prepared and stamped a series of RSCs on behalf of different clients,” said the agreed statement of facts in the case.

The RSCs were “submitted to the ministry in respect of four different properties located in or around Sault Ste. Marie.”

In one case, Sawchyn’s firm submitted an RSC that said a former gas station was safe to convert into a residential building without taking the steps necessary to ensure the ground wasn’t contaminated by fuel.

Under the law such a redevelopment would require “at least three groundwater monitoring wells to have been installed on the property, when in fact no record of such wells had been submitted to the ministry under the Ontario Water Resources Act, as required,” the court documents said.

On another property, Sawchyn’s firm submitted an RSC for a residential development that failed to locate a former underground oil storage tank.

“Upon soil testing by a subsequent qualified person, the location of the former underground storage tank was found to be contaminated,” the disciplinary tribunal said.

The ground was “found to be contaminated by a proscribed contaminant to levels that required soil remediation before the change to residential use.”

WASN"T PROPERLY QUALIFIED

A review by an independent engineering firm concluded Sawchyn wasn’t qualified for the work he was doing and lacked the knowledge required to complete the RSCs that his firm handled.

“A reasonable and prudent practitioner would not have consistently had the issues that Sawchyn had with his RSC submission,” the review said.

In its decision, Professional Engineers Ontario concluded that he wasn’t qualified for the work he was being contracted to complete.

“While Sawchyn is and was qualified as a civil engineer, he had no special training or expertise in environmental matters,” the agreed statement of facts said.

“He had insufficient experience in this area to competently undertake the preparation and filing of the RSC submissions.”

He was found guilty of professional misconduct and had his licence suspended for four months beginning Oct. 30, 2023. He has a reprimand now on his permanent record and his firm is barred from providing environmental engineer services, including RSCs.

Part of the penalty is that the details of the case are being released to the public.