Tribute concert memoralizes Pat Steel, long-time vocalist for Regina's Bob Moyer Big Band

It’s a sound that once attracted huge crowds to dance halls across the country. The Bob Moyer Big Band first serenaded Regina audiences in the 1950s and is one of the few remaining from that era.

Brent Ghiglione is one of the current members.

“The members change from gig to gig but it’s cool. The intent is there,” Ghiglione told CTV News.

A performance was held over the weekend in the Queen City to celebrate the life of Pat Steel, who joined as a vocalist in 1960.

She passed away in January.

“Pat and of course Bob too, they were such steadfast caretakers and trainers of us young musicians,” Ghiglione added.

A few hundred people attended the tribute concert featuring members of Regina's Jazz Orchestra at Darke Hall.

Carol Gay Bell’s husband once played in the band. She also called Pat Steel a friend.

“They had a swimming pool. We used to go over and swim there and they had sessions in the basement.”

Bill Moyer remembers those basement sessions from his childhood.

“I can hear Dad and Pat when I close my eyes,” he said.

“That’s the important part.”

Today, there’s jazz and other musical performances by house bands of late night television talk shows.

However, Regina’s big band has remained true to the original sound, in tribute to those who performed in years gone by.