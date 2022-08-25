Tribute to Wheatley community on eve of explosion anniversary

Officials with the Municipality of Chatham-Kent are paying tribute to the citizens of Wheatley on the eve of the one-year anniversary of a major explosion.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a gas explosion rocked the downtown core.

Timeline: Explosion in downtown Wheatley, Ont.

“Today, as we continue efforts to address the situation, council would like to pay tribute to the citizens of Wheatley who have endured a year of uncertainty while a team of professionals worked to determine the cause of the explosion,” said a statement from the municipality.

During this time, officials say the citizens of Wheatley have worked tirelessly to advocate, collaborate and work with municipal and provincial officials to resolve issues.

Chatham-Kent mayor Darrin Canniff said between volunteers and organized citizen groups, together members of the community have been unrelenting in their commitment to the downtown core of Wheatley and envisioning what the future could hold.

“While there is still work to be done, on behalf of council, we remain committed to helping the community of Wheatley as it moves forward to renewed vibrancy. We appreciate the support and passion from the citizens and business owners of Wheatley,” said Canniff.