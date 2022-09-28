Tributes pour in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier after 'unexpected' death

Heavy-hearted tributes are pouring in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier, best known for his roles in "Heartland,” “Slasher” and "American Gods."

The 33-year-old Toronto-born actor died in an “unexpected” and “tragic” accident, his sister Stephanie Cormier told CTV News Toronto.

The "Heartland" production team paid tribute to Cormier in a Twitter post, calling him a “beloved member” of the cast.

“On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time,” the post read.

Ian Carpenter, the executive producer of “Slasher” season three, noted the life Cormier brought to his character Kit on “Slasher Solstice.”

It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nkAut0Zls9

“He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time,” Carpenter said in a post on Tuesday night.

“Slasher” director Adam Macdonald said he was saddened to hear of Cormier passing and described what a “pleasure” it was to watch Cormier “soar” in his role as Kit.

“I cherished every moment that we worked together,” Macdonald said.

So sad to hear of the passing of Robert Cormier. Such a talented actor whom I had the pleasure to watch soar as Kit in Slasher Solstice. I cherished every moment that we worked together. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/a0BsMj3PWo

In a post, UPtv, which airs “Heartland” said their television network was “deeply saddened” to hear about Cormier’s death.

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” the UPtv post on Tuesday said.

Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. ��️ pic.twitter.com/XAvlwmDiFl