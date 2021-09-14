Tributes pour in for Canadian comic Norm Macdonald

Tributes, well wishes and funny anecdotes have begun pouring in for the late Canadian comic Norm Macdonald, who died Tuesday at age 61 of cancer.

Macdonald, who was a stand-up comedian, writer and actor with a signature deadpan delivery, was a staple in the comedy TV world, with appearances on The Drew Carey Show and NewsRadio.

He was also the former Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” anchor, a much-loved position that cemented his influence on the comedy scene.

On Twitter, news of his death spread quickly, with comedy legend Steve Martin tweeting “we loved Norm Macdonald. One of a kind.”

Famed Canadian comedian Jim Carrey also paid homage to Macdonald on Twitter, writing “my dear friend Norm Macdonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him.”

American comic and writer Patton Oswalt wrote his own tribute, saying “Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious.”

Canadian actor Jay Baruchel called Macdonald a “sincere hero” and a “boundless source of inspiration” since he was a teenager on Twitter. “He was also the rarest of beings: a truly original artist. The world’s loss is Canadian heaven’s gain. We will never see his like again,” the rest of the tweet reads.

Welsh actor and comedian Rob Brydon called Macdonald a “glorious comedian” and “unique” on his Twitter account. Conan O’Brien, The Iron Sheik, Jennifer Sterger and Seth MacFarlane have also penned tributes to Macdonald online.

Canadian politicians chimed in on social media as well.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole tweeted his condolences to Macdonald’s family and friends, writing “Canada is known for producing some of the greatest comedians, and Norm Macdonald is certainly one of the reasons why…he will be missed.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote on Twitter that he was “very sad to hear” of Macdonald’s death, and that “his work brought joy to millions around the world.”

Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. R.I.P Norm Macdonald.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today.

Sad to hear about Norm Macdonald. Got to be on his talk show. Laughed a lot with him. He was very kind to me. #RIPNormMacdonald

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him.