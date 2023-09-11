Tributes pour in for Vancouver broadcaster who battled brain cancer

Tributes are pouring in for a beloved Vancouver broadcaster who died after battling brain cancer.

Kuljeet Kaila was a cherished colleague to many during her decades-long career in journalism, which brought her to a variety of local media outlets, including CTV News Vancouver, where she previously worked as a weather and traffic anchor.

Most recently, listeners could hear Kaila on CBC's North by Northwest weekend radio show.

Kaila's family confirmed her death in a statement over the weekend, describing her loved ones as "deeply shaken by the abruptness of her departure."

"She valiantly battled brain cancer with astonishing strength, grace, and resilience until her very last moments," the family wrote. "Throughout her journey, she touched the lives of everyone she encountered, but it is the unanticipated swiftness of this battle that leaves us all in a state of disbelief."

The announcement was met with a wave of tributes from heartbroken friends and coworkers, who remembered Kaila as kind-hearted, compassionate, and dedicated to her craft.

"Gone too soon," former B.C. MLA Judeline Tyabji wrote on social media. "She was a beautiful soul, a tireless advocate, a trailblazer."

Kaila studied journalism at Columbia Academy and Langara College before launching her career at CKWX Vancouver in 1998. She went on to anchor, host and report for a variety of news programs in the Lower Mainland and at CHEK News in Victoria.

"As we grapple with the overwhelming sadness of her loss, we simultaneously celebrate the extraordinary life she led, the countless battles she conquered, and the enduring impact she made on this world," Kaila's family said in their statement.

"She will forever reside in our hearts, an eternal source of inspiration and a poignant reminder of the preciousness of each fleeting moment."