Tributes pouring in for OPP officer killed in southwestern Ontario

Tributes are pouring in from across the province for Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala, an officer with the Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) who was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon near Hagersville, Ont.

Pierzchala, a 28-year-old rookie, was fatally shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14, west of Hagersville, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

He was told earlier that day he had successfully completed his 10-month probationary period as an OPP officer and was cleared for solo patrol.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala had wanted to be a police officer since he was just five years old.

“[He] had a brief opportunity to live out his dream and to do his best to keep our community safe," Carrique told CTV News Toronto.

Previously, Pierzchala served as a special constable at Queen’s Park and was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Many took to social media to express their sorrow, and offer their condolences to Pierzchala’s family, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you.”

Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley visited the scene Wednesday along with other community members to pay tribute to the 28-year-old officer.

"It is heartbreaking, disturbing, very upsetting for our community," she said. "These things just don't happen in Haldimand County."

Harold Sheldrick, who lives close to the scene, said he was surprised to hear about the fatal shooting in the "peaceful area."

"Sure, there is crime just like anywhere but, I mean, out here it is the first time I have heard someone getting shot and killed," said Sheldrick, who has lived in the area for about a year. "A lot of these families know each other, so I am kind of surprised something would escalate this far out here."

In the neighbouring County of Brant says all flags at county facilities were lowed to half mast in honour of Pierzchala.

“The County of Brant and Haldimand County share borders and resources and at this difficult time we know there are no borders for senseless acts of violence and the killing of police officers who are here to protect us all," Brant County Mayor David Bailey said in a media release. “The loss of PC Pierzchala is deeply felt by all of us in the County of Brant and we mourn his passing, which seems especially hard to comprehend during the holiday season."

Premier Doug Ford also shared his sentiments on Twitter: “I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident. Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss.”

The Police Association of Ontario tweeted it was “heartbroken to hear the horrible news coming out of Hagersville, ON that yet another colleague won't be coming home tonight.”

Chief Mark B. Hill released a statement on behalf of the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council.

“I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence, and of a young life taken so soon in the line of duty,” Hill wrote. “I also want to thank the Ontario Provincial Police, the Six Nations Police, and all other services who supported this operation for their swift apprehension of the suspects and for continuing to keep our communities safe.”

The Brantford Police Service tweeted: ”BPS sends our deepest condolences to the colleagues, friends, and family of OPP Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala”

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said Peel Police are shocked and in mourning at the news of Pierzchala’s death.

Large shows of support were seen Wednesday morning as Pierzchala’s body was moved from West Haldimand Hospital to the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario in Toronto.

With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press