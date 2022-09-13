Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II scheduled across Simcoe County

From Simcoe County Legions to locally owned shops, many across the area are reflecting on their personal connection with the royal family and the Queen's visits over the years.

Four days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and flags are still flying off the shelf here in Thornton.

"At this point, we're close to the hundreds. We've made sure we've kept a healthy stock of Union Jacks," said Alisa Burke, the Flag Store Manager.

"It's a testament for a Queen whose passing marks the longest reign in commonwealth history.

"I was so sad to hear when she passed. But she was 96 and she did a great job," said Fern Taillefer, Barrie Royal Canadian Legion's vice resident.

At Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion, Taillefer remembers the Queen fondly as a black veil hangs above her portrait with a poppy on the left.

"I actually met the Queen several times when she came to Canada as being in charge of ground security in Ottawa."

Next Monday, Legions across the country are hosting a celebration of life coinciding with the day of the Queen's funeral.

"The Queen is our commander-in-chief. The Queen is a very important part of our setup. So having a remembrance day honouring her is very important," Richard Purcell, Orillia Royal Canadian Legion president.

In 1961, the Royal in the Royal Canadian Legion came to be with Her Majesty's consent.

"Queen Elizabeth served during the army in World War Two," said Purcell.

Devoting her life to the service of her country. She's the only woman in the Royal Family who served in the armed forces.

With the succession of the King, the Legion says its ties to the monarch will remain strong as it gets ready to bid farewell.

"It's going to be like a mini version of the November 11 parade, but focusing more on the Queen. There will be one wreath being laid in memory of her majesty. That's what it's all about - and a chance for everyone to come and say their goodbyes," said Taillefer.

The ceremonies will be open to the public, with the one in Barrie taking place outside the Legion and the one here in Orillia at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

A chance to honour the life and legacy of the only monarch many have ever known.