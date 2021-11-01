Trick-or-treater in Guy Fawkes mask pepper sprayed couple in Guelph: police
Guelph police say a trick-or-treater wearing a Guy Fawkes mask pepper sprayed a couple when they answered their door on Sunday night.
The incident happened at a home in the area of Eramosa Road and Callander Drive around 8:45 p.m. Police said the homeowner answered a knock at the door and found a male wearing a Halloween mask; he pepper sprayed the homeowner and his wife, and then fled the area.
In a news release, police said the couple, who are in their 60s, were in "obvious distress" when emergency crews arrived and there was a "strong odour of pepper spray in the area."
Officials said they reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the suspect walking past the house before doubling back and knocking on the door.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a Guy Fawkes-style mask. Police were unable to locate him in the area.
The male homeowner was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.