Trick-or-treating COVID-19 safety tips from Waterloo Region public health
Before heading out for an evening of trick-or-treating, Waterloo Region public health officials have outlined several safety tips to avoid further spread of COVID-19.
“I know this is not the way we’re used to enjoying Halloween but doing the best we can will allow everyone to celebrate safely,” regional chair of Waterloo Region Karen Redman said in Friday’s community briefing.
The region asks trick-or-treaters to follow these safety guidelines when knocking on doors:
- Avoid indoor interaction, stay outdoors as much as possible
- Wear a face mask
- Do not sing or shout
- Avoid crowded doorsteps
- Take turns knocking on doors
- Keep interactions brief
- Apply hand sanitizer often
- Stay home if experiencing symptoms
Those handing out treats are asked to wear a face covering and keep interactions short. Redman urges anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and refrain from giving away treats at their door.
Happy Halloween, Waterloo Region! Remember these tips to celebrate safely tonight:
��trick-or-treat outdoors, if possible
��wear a face covering (not a costume mask)
����use hand sanitizer often
��stay home if you feel sick
For more tips visit https://t.co/qRHOvl4lQX pic.twitter.com/JDdQ5leWMB
If you choose to give out treats this year, there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of COVID-19:
��Don't ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout
��Wear a face covering
��Clean your hands often
Find more tips for celebrating Halloween safely at https://t.co/TBixSwGXIF pic.twitter.com/jLYMKAgULl