Trick-or-treating COVID-19 safety tips from Waterloo Region public health

Before heading out for an evening of trick-or-treating, Waterloo Region public health officials have outlined several safety tips to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

“I know this is not the way we’re used to enjoying Halloween but doing the best we can will allow everyone to celebrate safely,” regional chair of Waterloo Region Karen Redman said in Friday’s community briefing.

The region asks trick-or-treaters to follow these safety guidelines when knocking on doors:

Avoid indoor interaction, stay outdoors as much as possible

Wear a face mask

Do not sing or shout

Avoid crowded doorsteps

Take turns knocking on doors

Keep interactions brief

Apply hand sanitizer often

Stay home if experiencing symptoms

Those handing out treats are asked to wear a face covering and keep interactions short. Redman urges anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay at home and refrain from giving away treats at their door.

Happy Halloween, Waterloo Region! Remember these tips to celebrate safely tonight:

��trick-or-treat outdoors, if possible

��wear a face covering (not a costume mask)

����use hand sanitizer often

��stay home if you feel sick

For more tips visit https://t.co/qRHOvl4lQX pic.twitter.com/JDdQ5leWMB

— Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) October 31, 2021

If you choose to give out treats this year, there are precautions you can take to reduce the risk of COVID-19:

��Don't ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout

��Wear a face covering

��Clean your hands often

Find more tips for celebrating Halloween safely at https://t.co/TBixSwGXIF pic.twitter.com/jLYMKAgULl