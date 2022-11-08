Trifecta of viruses keeping kids sick: London ER doctor

Some London, Ont.-area school classrooms are still missing students Tuesday after the unplanned two-day break.

But this time, the dispute between the province and education support workers is not the reason.

Instead, it is a trifecta of viruses hitting school-aged children and their younger siblings in daycare.

The result is sick kids and sometimes parents.

“Oh yes, for the last month or so, we’ve all been sick,” states Heather Stewart, a mother of a five-year-old in public school and a two-year-old toddler.

“There’s a lot of viruses now that are circulating,” confirms Dr. Gurinder Sangha, a pediatric emergency physician at LHSC — and he says it is not just COVID-19 to blame.

Sangha says the influenza virus is also back this year.

But in most cases, children’s emergency departments, including LHSC, are being hit the hardest by another virus, known as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Over the past few weeks, medical officials have been warning the cold-like virus is back. It is here earlier than usual and, for unknown reasons, it is affecting more children.

It is rarely serious, but Sangha says it is important parents watch for concerning signs.

“If you are hearing wheezing or having a child that has difficulty breathing or there is a lot of the skin really sucking in between the ribs, that sort of thing, then that is a sign we probably need to see them,” he explains.

Of course, if you get in, expect to wait. Sangha says LHSC children’s ER is at 180 per cent capacity.

“We’re doing the best we can and seeing the sickest kids first and trying to keep things moving," he says.

Avoiding the wait is the best option for parents if your child is not showing concerning symptoms, Sangha adds.

However, some parents are noticing home remedies are also in short supply.

“There is not a lot of children’s symptom medicine at the store, so I feared something was happening,” says parent Taryn Spence.

One way to stem the tide of the viruses, doctors suggest, is vaccination. They also suggest parents ensure children’s immunizations are up-to-date.

As to why the spike is happening, doctors again point to the three viruses.

But some parents, including Stewart, have another theory.

“It’s all because we’ve been wearing masks the last few years. Now we’re just finally coming out of and everybody is around each other,” she explains.