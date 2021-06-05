Trina Hunt case: Police at homes in Port Moody, Mission on Saturday

The Port Moody home from which Trina Hunt was reported missing back in January was behind police tape Saturday, and officers were also seen at her husband Iain Hunt's family home in Mission.

Hunt was reported missing from the Port Moody home on Jan. 18. Police said the 48-year-old’s husband reported coming home to find she was gone.

On May 1, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed that remains found in Hope, B.C. in late March were those of Hunt. Her death is considered a homicide, and IHIT is investigating.

Officers could be seen entering and leaving both homes on Saturday, and at least some of the officers at the Mission residence were wearing IHIT uniforms.

A neighbour told CTV News Vancouver Saturday is not the first time police have visited the home of Iain Hunt's parents. The neighbour also identified a person seen standing by the driveway at the home on Saturday as Hunt himself. The man left the house with another man, who the neighbour identified as Iain Hunt's father.

The police vehicles outside the Port Moody house were from the Port Moody Police Department. When reached by phone, the department referred questions to IHIT.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to IHIT, but has not yet received a response.

Earlier this week, members of Trina Hunt's family announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

They also appealed to the person responsible for her death, urging the perpetrator of the homicide to come forward.

“They need to do the right thing. They need to step up,” said Hunt's sister-in-law Jen Ibbott on Tuesday.

“They need to put Trina’s parents at ease, Trina’s brother at ease, nieces and cousins...we all need those answers.”

As of Monday, police would not say whether there were any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

“Right now, we have to keep that information airtight,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang at the time. “We’re very aware that Trina’s killer is also out there...that person could be watching, and may want to know exactly what the police know. And I am not going to provide any information to that person whatsoever.”