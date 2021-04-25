Trinity Bible Chapel churchgoers issued tickets by police following service

Waterloo regional police have confirmed that they've issued tickets to those leaving Trinity Bible Chapel following a church service.

While the parking lot of the Woolwich Township church was not full like it was last week, a large, black tarp could be seen covering the back half of the property Sunday morning.

In a statement sent to CTV News sent just before 12:30 p.m., regional police say officers were at the church, saw people in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act, and are currently issuing tickets to those leaving the premise.

“This enforcement is a result of recent amendments to provincial legislation that allows officers to stop an individual believed to be violating COVID-19 related orders,” the statement reads in part.

Police say nine tickets were issued at the church on Sunday and more may be handed out depending on evidence they gather.