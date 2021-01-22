The pastor at Trinity Bible Chapel said he plans to hold in-person church services this Sunday.

In a press release, Pastor Jacob Reaume said the church is offering an open invitation to come in person.

The church has been holding drive-in services since the stay-at-home order came into effect.

"Doug Ford had put this lockdown in place for four weeks starting on Boxing Day," said Lisa Bildy, the lawyer representing the church. "The four weeks would have ended on Jan. 23. We didn't even get to Jan. 23 before the goalposts shifted again."

Only 10 people are allowed for indoor religious services under lockdown rules.

The services will be held at 30 per cent capacity. The church's website said a mitigation policy including self-screening, physical distancing and masks will all be in place.

They will also be available virtually.

In the release, Reaume said the "current lockdown members are unfair to the church" and "arbitrarily enforced."

He's been fighting to include religious ceremonies as essential services.

"He's not just simply trying to flout the laws because he's trying to be difficult," Bildy said. "He very strongly believes the lockdowns are causing more harm than good."

Bildy said the church members may face more charges and it's not yet clear how this will affect their court case down the line. However, they plan to fight the government on constitutional grounds.

Members of the church were charged at the end of December and beginning of January for holding services larger than were allowed under the province's shutdown.

A pre-judicial court date has been set for Feb. 26.