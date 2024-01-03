Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs

Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.

The case began when Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop on Queen Street around 1 p.m.

“During the investigation, police seized drugs suspected to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, Percocets, a quantity of Canadian currency, three cellphones and four knives,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“The total value of the seizure was estimated to be $80,000.”

Charged are a 22-year-old from Penetanguishene, a 24-year-old from Barrie and a 22-year-old from Belle Ewart. The three all face numerous drug trafficking charges, as well as weapons possession.

All three remained in custody ahead of bail court in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on Wednesday.