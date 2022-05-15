Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend

Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend.

Police responded to an assault in a parking lot on Huron Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

The victim, 27-year-old Zacharey Hartman of Exeter was pronounced dead in hospital.

Three men were arrested after officers relayed information about a suspect vehicle to neighbouring counties. The suspects were arrested by Perth County OPP.

“It's really sad actually there's someone would lose their life and it's senseless,” said Vera Mirazic, owner of the nearby business Bikiniland.

Steve England, who was in the area the night of the incident, said the community is troubled by the news.

“Everybody’s really upset though, like the local people don't see that here too often,” England said.

An 18-year-old male and 22-year-old male, both from Stratford have been charged with second degree murder.

A 21-year-old from West Perth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

“I think that this is a signal that just warning everybody that these things are possible anywhere you know? “So yeah, just be mindful,” England said.

All three suspects remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

“It is very unfortunate for this to happen at the beginning of a summer season,” Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber told CTV News London. “My thoughts, on behalf of the municipality, go to the families involved.”

Weber said he hopes tourist still feel the area is a safe place to visit.

“It’s certainly going to make everyone think and I hope it makes people think when they come here that this is a safe place to be. This is an isolated incident — we hope,” he said. “And we hope that it's not a sign of things to come.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will continue under the direction of the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) with help from the Lambton OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org