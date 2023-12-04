Trio charged in connection with robbery at Regina home
Three people are in custody after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman of her belongings – including her vehicle – at a Regina home.
Just before midnight on Dec. 1, Regina police were dispatched to a home in the Dieppe neighbourhood on the 100 block of Dorothy Street.
Police said that a woman was reportedly assaulted and had her belongings stolen – which included her keys and her vehicle she drove to the home.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman – suffering non-life threatening injuries – in the home.
Her injuries were consistent with an assault, police said in a news release.
Police arrested three people at the residence, all of whom were charged. The victim was transported to hospital – while her vehicle was later recovered.
Three men, a 31-year-old, and two 20-year-olds have been jointly charged with robbery.
Regina police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Fire at abandoned West Vancouver 'party house' dubbed arsonA fire at an abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay back in September is being investigated as arson, according to local police.
-
'Very honoured and flattered': Price is Right contestant Phillip Fitzpatrick arrives in New WestminsterWhen Phillip Fitzpatrick overbid and lost out on a trip to New Westminster on The Price is Right, he figured he would never get to visit the Royal City.
-
Pedestrian struck on busy Kitchener streetA pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the south-end of Kitchener.
-
Hookah lounge owner worried as city eyes possible banA Winnipeg hookah lounge owner is worried about a potential ban they say could put them out of business.
-
Council ordered planning and building staff back to the office to expedite housing approvals — but has it backfired?City Hall has become desperate to fill vacant jobs in a pair of departments critical to addressing London’s persistent housing crisis.
-
-
Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store has been foundThe 10-week-old kitten, who was stolen from a Waterloo, Ont. pet store, is now in the care of a local cat rescue.
-
SIU clears Toronto officer who broke a father's arm refusing to turn children over to welfare agencyThe province's police watchdog has found no reasonable grounds to charge a Toronto police officer who broke a man's arm after he refused to turn over his children to a child welfare agency despite a court order.
-
Anti-Semitic posters found on U of M campus, university saysThe University of Manitoba says it has found anti-Semitic posters on its campus and is seeking a police investigation.