Trio charged with beating victim in North Bay alleyway

Two men age 24 and a third age 25 have been charged with assault and other offences following an incident Sept. 23 in North Bay.

The trio were near a business on Cassells Street around 10:30 p.m. when the attack took place.

“The accused assaulted the victim in a nearby alleyway,” North Bay police said in a news release Thursday.

“The assault was observed by several witnesses. Police were contacted and attended the area. The accused fled the area prior to police arrival. The victim was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

One of the suspects was quickly apprehended, while the other two were arrested the following day. One has been released and the other two remain in custody.

All three are charged with assault causing bodily harm while one suspect is also charged with violating a probation order.