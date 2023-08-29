Trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip found safe: RCMP

Police in southern Alberta say three people who went missing during a rafting trip have been located and are safe.

A 38-year-old woman, her three-year-old son and her boyfriend were reported missing on Aug. 28 by a family member.

The family member said the trio had set out on a raft to look for ammonite.

They then received a text on Aug. 27 saying they were running out of food and water.

"She asked the family member to come and pick them up 'south of Lethbridge' but wasn’t sure what river they had been on or where exactly they were," police said in a Tuesday news release.

On Aug. 28, family received a text message from the woman saying her phone was about to die, but that she would charge it and call them back at 3 p.m., but she was never heard from.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lethbridge police issued an update saying the mother, son and the mother's boyfriend had been found south of the city by HALO Air Ambulance, who volunteered their services to help aid in the search co-ordinated by RCMP.

"Police thank everyone who has been involved in this collaborative investigation for their assistance," said the news release.

"No further information will be released."