Trio of Sault agencies get federal funding for food access programs

A trio of agencies in Sault Ste. Marie have been given a federal funding boost to help spur infrastructure development of their food accessibility programming.

The Garden River First Nation, St. Vincent Place and Salvation Army will use funding provided by the federal government to increase their food capacity with the installation of new kitchen equipment.

"We've relied heavily on the use of our foodbank over the last two years -- its use has definitely increased," said Chief Andy Rickard of the Garden River First Nation.

"I mean you look at the cost of goods, you see the poverty levels increase here in our community, inflation is real, (and) so those are some of the aspects that our members are dealing with, as well."

The First Nation will be installing a custom walk-in freezer to help with storage. They will also be allocating some of its funds to a greenhouse project.

"I think our community has always been agriculturally driven, historically, so it's nice to see some of those things happen here within our community once again," Rickard added.

St. Vincent Place will install a walk-in fridge and freezer and the Salvation Army will be upgrading its kitchen hardware at the food bank.