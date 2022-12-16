Trio plead guilty to illegal moose hunting, slapped with $14,500 in fines
Three men face thousands in fines after pleading guilty to illegal moose hunting in Kawartha Lakes.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) says a conservation officer on patrol in the vicinity of Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park checked on a group heading home after they had been hunting in Longford Township.
The ministry says they had harvested a cow moose and calf, "both of which had already been brought to the butcher."
MNRF says the cow moose tag holder didn't actually go hunting but gave his tag to another for use.
The ministry reports an Orillia man pleaded guilty to hunting a cow moose without a licence and using someone else's licence. He was fined $6,000 for both offences and received a one-year hunting licence suspension.
A Bracebridge man was fined $4,000 for allowing someone else to use his hunting licence and making a false statement on a document.
The third man, from Cayuga, was given a $4,500 fine for similar offences.
