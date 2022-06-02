Trio sentenced for 'horrendous' beating of Sault victim who was left for dead

Three men in Sault Ste. Marie – two age 32 and one age 37 --have been sentenced for a 2019 pre-meditated assault on a victim who was left with serious brain injuries.

Each received seven years for what was described in court as a "revenge" attack. Sentencing was delayed, in part, because of the pandemic and the decision was released May 26.

The assault took place May 16, 2019, in a James Street apartment in the city. Emergency personnel found the victim unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed by air ambulance to Health Sciences North in Sudbury, where he remained until June 9, when he was transferred back to Sault Area Hospital.

Police obtained video footage of the apartment complex, which had six surveillance cameras. Two of the attackers can be seen wearing white coveralls, a third dressed in street clothes.

A fourth attacker, a female who is now dead, is also seen entering the victim's apartment at 7:48 a.m. wearing the white overalls. Each was carrying weapons, including a bat, a tire iron and metal rods.

"The assault occurred at this time," the court transcript said. The four then left the unit about one minute later, still carrying their weapons.

"The facts of this case are horrendous," the transcript said.

"The victim … was beaten severely by the offenders and essentially left for dead. (He) sustained serious and life-lasting injuries as a result of the harm inflicted upon him by the offenders."

Police arrived around 10 a.m. after receiving a tip someone had been beaten. They headed to the apartment where the victim was located and could hear him groaning.

They entered to find him under a shelving unit.

"There was blood on the back of his head and his face turned away, the male was lying on his stomach," the transcript said.

"His left arm was under his body, his right leg was under his left and his foot was turned at an awkward angle."

In addition to skull fractures, the victim had broken and fractured bones. In a sign of brain trauma, he didn’t react when emergency personnel moved him, despite the severe injuries.

Revenge seems to have been the motive for the attack. Once in custody, one of the men said the victim was a bully.

"In his statement, (one of the attackers) stated that he participated in the attack for revenge, and that the complainant 'has bullied a lot of people,'" the transcript said.

"He stated that the complainant had beaten someone up at his house two weeks prior."

Other witnesses in the case told police the victim had been insulting another of his attackers just minutes before he was assaulted. The victim told him to go buy him drugs, but he instead returned with others to commit the assault.

"It was apparent that the victim was not well liked and took advantage of vulnerable people that had drug addictions," the transcript said.

The victim "was a drug enforcer who undoubtedly preyed upon people. All of this may be true, but it did not provide an excuse for (the attackers) to extract vigilante justice or to take the law into their own hands."

Since the assault, the victim is "gradually improving," the transcript said.

"The patient continues to work with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech language therapy and his deficits are gradually improving."

However, he will never return to normal and will have life-long impairment.

The three attackers all pled guilty and apologized to the victim and his family in court.

