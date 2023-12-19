Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery

Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.

Officers responded to a robbery call on Dec. 4 around 11:45 p.m. at a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East where three people entered the business and allegedly stole a number of items.

Police say the suspects pushed an employee to the ground when she confronted the trio. She had minor injuries as a result of the fall.

Three suspects wanted for robbery

Case #: 23-139704

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor. pic.twitter.com/Cr8y63frJR

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com