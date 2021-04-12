Triple-digit cases continue for sixth straight day in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Monday, after breaking records on the weekend.

On Saturday, 161 new cases were reported, the highest single-day total in the area since the pandemic began. The previous record of 148 cases was reported Jan. 5.

The region now has a total of 8,492 cases, with 1,194 active, 7,108 resolved and 190 deaths. There are 10 confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 778 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Nearly 500 of the cases that have screened positive for a variant of concern, are among people under the age of 30.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is handling eight staff and 48 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 18 in intensive care. On Friday, the hospital had just 27 inpatients and 12 in intensive care.

Parkwood Institute is the only local health-care facility dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, they are confined to three areas on two floors of the facility.

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting new COVID-19 cases in 11 schools, while six area schools and one child care centre are dealing with outbreaks.

There are reports the province is considering closing schools for two weeks following the April break and moving students to virtual learning.

Eight residences associated with Western University also remain in outbreak, with more than 85 cases associated with the outbreaks.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 65 new (two-day total), 164 active, 3,025 total, 2,791 resolved, 70 deaths (one new), 140 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 160 active, 1,815 total, 1,611 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 20 new, 49 active, 1,480 total, 1,380 resolved, 51 deaths, 32 variants

Grey-Bruce – 13 new, 82 active, 932 total, 846 resolved, three deaths, 80 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 127 active, 3,050 total, 2,970 resolved, 53 deaths (one new), 217 variants

Across Ontario, more than 4,400 new infections were reported, with the number of cases in intensive care climbing to at least 619.