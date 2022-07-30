Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'

Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that they were called to the vicinity of 20 Avenue and 146 Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the men died at the scene, while the other two were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement Sunday morning, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is leading the investigation, said a second victim had died in hospital. The third man is still receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, IHIT said.

"Investigators believe the shooting to have been targeted and do not believe there is any further risk to the public," the team's statement reads.

"At this time, investigators are working to confirm the identities of the victims and any nexus to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

Police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has dash cam video from the area to contact them "immediately."

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to people who were at South Surrey Athletic Park between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Tips can be provided via the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or by emailing ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHIT deployed to Surrey. No public safety concern. Scene secured. pic.twitter.com/owE0aGPQKf