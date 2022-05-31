'Trophy photo,' DNA sample help B.C. conservation find hunter connected to illegally harvested black bear, moose

B.C. conservation officers say a DNA sample helped them track down an American hunter connected to illegal harvesting of a black bear and a moose.

In a post about a court case related to the incident, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Monday local guide Richard Todd Bunnage pleaded guilty to offences related to his participation in illegal guiding operations with Tenaka River Guide Service.

Conservation officers explained the incident happed in September 2018. At that time, a group of hunters who weren't from the area were guided into locations outside a designated territory near Fort Nelson.

"During these hunts, a moose and black bear were illegally harvested," BCCOS wrote.

A local pilot later spotted a moose carcass along the Muskwa River. That pilot thought the area was outside designated guiding territory, and flew back to take a moose leg, which was all that was left of the carcass.

BCCOS said a "'trophy photo' circulating on social media appeared to show a moose killed in the same area."

A hunter who was believed to be involved was tracked down at his home in the U.S. Then, with the help of Utah Fish and Game, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, BCCOS said officials used a DNA sample taken from the moose leg and matched it with a sample taken from a moose carcass in the hunter's possession.

It wasn't until later that BCCOS also learned a black bear was illegally harvested during the same hunting trip.

Bunnage, who is from Alberta, pleaded guilty to making a false statement and being a party to an offence by a guide outfitter in an area outside of authorization. He was fined $9,200, most of which will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, BCCOS said.

Bunnage was also banned from hunting and acting as a hunting guide in B.C.