Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee

Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Weather stations monitored by Environment Canada in Brier Island, Baccaro Point, Lunenburg, Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the Halifax Dockyard, and Beaver Island reported winds above 63km/h, which is considered tropical storm force winds.

Post-tropical storm Lee brought heavy gusts of wind as well, with the highest gusts recorded around Lunenburg at 107 km/h and the Halifax International Airport at 117 km/h.

The National Hurricane Center did note that there was an unofficial report of a gust from a personal weather station on Grand Manan Island of 140+ km/h on Saturday. Although, it is still unsure whether that report will be considered confirmed and accepted at some point.

The heaviest rainfall came through New Brunswick. A few reports in the province have recorded totals near and in excess of 100 mm falling within 24 hours.

Some reports show rain totals of 50+ mm in southwest Nova Scotia, but those reports are from Friday and Saturday only. The reports do not include the heavy rain in Nova Scotia on Thursday, which was not directly related to Lee.

