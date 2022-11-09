Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down airports and Disney World as well as prompting evacuation orders that included former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
