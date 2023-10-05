Tropical storm Philippe bringing ugly weather to the Maritimes this weekend

Heavy rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the three Maritime provinces this weekend as tropical storm Philippe makes its way toward Canadian waters.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, saying 50 millimetres of rain or more will fall across the region between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

As well, the latest forecast is calling for winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour and potentially higher over exposed areas in all three provinces.

"The windy side of the storm is expected to spread over Nova Scotia with the higher winds expected over the western part of the province," the centre said in a tropical cyclone information statement released Thursday afternoon.

"Philippe is currently only a weak tropical storm but is expected to intensify as it moves northward. Some computer models indicate that there is a possibility (10 per cent chance) it could strengthen to hurricane status so the (Canadian Hurricane Centre) will monitor that aspect and provide updates."

The centre says Philippe is expected pass the western edge of Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm around 3 a.m. on Sunday, before heading inland near the New Brunswick-Maine border. Most of the rain from the storm is expected to fall over Maine.

Meteorologists say Philippe will interact with a large, low-pressure system over Quebec and New England, possibly resulting in a rain and wind storm spanning Ontario to Newfoundland.

"Separate weather statements are or soon will be in effect for many areas, including Quebec," the centre said.

The storm's track was expected to be similar to that of post-tropical storm Lee, which battered the Maritimes almost three weeks ago, pulling down trees, flooding shoreline roads and knocking out power to more than 300,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

"Elevated water levels and rough surf can be expected along parts of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia impacted by hurricane Lee but impacts from Philippe are looking like they will be much less," the hurricane centre said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.