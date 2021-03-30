Trouble following public health orders includes government minister

Walk into many restaurants in the city and you'll see groups of adults sitting together - a normal part of social life in other times, but currently against public health orders.

Those orders have put many restaurants struggling to get by in a difficult spot - turn away the business by playing cop, or turn a blind eye and take a chance that everyone is healthy.

The problem caught Alberta Agriculture minister Devin Dreeshan this week, after he tweeted a photo of himself and a restaurant owner sitting at the same table without wearing masks.

The tweet was quickly deleted.

After several requests for comment, the minister's office released a statement Tuesday evening.

"Yesterday I joined a restaurant owner prior to her opening for lunch," it reads, saying he was there to congratulate her on an award nomination.

"I regret not following all of the restrictions and can assure you it won't happen again."

He goes on to voice his support for small business owners.

The minor flap comes as Alberta is experiencing a rise in COVID infections, along with rising rates of variants of concern. So far there has been no indication further restrictions are being considered to curb the rising third wave of infections.

Meanwhile, in the face of a similar trend British Columbia has imposed a three week lockdown, closing restaurants for in-person dining and shutting down Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort.

The decision came after the province announced a new single-day record of 936 new COVID cases over the weekend.